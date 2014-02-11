Local
Local
Bridge over I-465 partially collapses
Semi crashes into Delaware Co. church
12 wanted by FBI after drug raids
Johnson County drug arrests
Wednesday storms
Cows rescued on I-65
US & World
Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
The world rings in 2017
10 arrested in SC prostitution bust
Filthy Florida home
Wildfires in East Tennessee
Attack at Ohio State University
Politics
Donald Trump through the years
VP-elect Pence through the years
A look at presidential inaugurations
Kaine, Pence face-off in VP debate
Clinton, Trump face off in first debate
House Dems hold sit-in for gun control
Entertainment
A look at films hitting theaters Jan. 13
8 Iconic TV moms from ABC hit shows
Remembering Prince
Remembering Prince (1958 - 2016)
SXSW Film 2016 : Part II
SXSW Film 2016
Lifestyle
Muhammad Ali
2016 Indy Mini Marathon
Gang members arrested in IMPD sweep
McDonald's through the years
Braving the weather for free Chick-fil-A
Howard County deputy killed
Holidays
Christmas 2016 around the world
Photos: 13th Annual Shop With The Mayor
White Co. Shop With A Cop
Photos: Flora parade 2016
2016 Stars and Stripes Celebration
Photos: Lake Freeman Fireworks Display
Animals
Snakes of SC, NC & GA
Snakes found in North Carolina
Woman reportedly attacked by 3 dogs
Smiling puppy saved from apartment fire
Pets enjoy February flakes
Houston Zoo residents feel the love
Sports
Rio 2016: Team USA highlights - Week 1
Pat Summitt's Knoxville home for sale
The life and career of Pat Summitt
Athletes express concern over Zika, Rio
Cleveland makes NBA history with win
Mr. Hockey: Gordie Howe dies at 88
Weather
Freezing rain makes traveling hazardous
Southern storm damage - November 2016
Tornado damage across the South
Louisiana flooding displaces thousands
Deadly West Virginia flooding
Tropical Storm Colin
September 11
Last living Ground Zero rescue dog
Wayne CC 9/11 tribute event
The White House reacts to 9/11
New photos from 9/11
One World Trade Center topped
NYC Before and After: Sept. 11
Indiana's Most Wanted Sex Offenders
These suspects were wanted by police as of January 19, 2016. They are all innocent until proven guilty.
1 of 76
Anthony Hair
Anthony Hair is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.
Credit:
(Provided Photo)
More Local Galleries
Bridge over I-465 partially collapses
Indiana's Most Wanted
1 of 76
All content © Copyright 2000 – 2017 LIN Television Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Server:10.209.38.212