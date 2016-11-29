Female Miniature Pinscher/Chihuahua, Short Coat 11 years 1 month old Animal ID number: 12285225 Color: Tan/ Spayed Location: Foster Home Intake Date: 2016-11-29 15:57:00 Adoption Price: $0.00 I'm the kind of dog who loves to go for a walk around the neighborhood or take a hike through the woods, but I'm also okay just hanging out around the house with you. We'll have fun no matter what we do! * Would do best in quiet easy going home * Might enjoy a daily walk * * Staff can set up an intro if you have kids or dogs in the home * Lola is currently taking a break from the shelter, if you would like to set up a time to meet her please copy and paste the link below to fill out an application! https://indyhumane.wufoo.com/forms/foster-adoption-application/
